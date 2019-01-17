The new 2019 Mercedes Benz AMG E63 S Wagon takes the high art of driving to entirely new heights. Like every vehicle in the line, every Mercedes-AMG vehicle is the product of top craftsmen, designers and engineers, that have created a vehicle that offers the best in driving performance.

There are nine speeds that are geared for success. Quick-shifting 9-speed transmissions put a mountain of torque at your feet, and your fingertips. Both the multi-clutch AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT in the E 63 S and the E 53’s AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT offer multiple modes and can downshift multiple gears. With increased biturbo power, agile all-wheel-drive handling, standard load leveling, and five selectable drive modes, drivers can enjoy space in the back and sportiness on a back road at the same time.

This wagon has room and then some, with a 197 inches of leg room, that can carry up to seven passengers and an abundance of cargo. With a 40/20/40 second row and a rear-facing third row, the E-Class Wagon can seat up to seven or carry an abundance of cargo. A parcel net, elastic side strap, vertical net and self-rising cover are all featured inside its power liftgate.

This Benz commands attention. Nearly every place that I took this car, people were asking about this vehicle. “What kind of car is this?” “If I could afford this car, I would get one today!” are just a few of the many compliments about this amazing automobile. Even while stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, fellow drivers were giving me the thumbs up about the car.

Let there be light, and let it be ‘Ambient Lighting.’ What an amazing feature. It’s sort of like mood lighting that actually reflects the drives mood to varying brightness and hues that lights up the interior’s trim on the doors, console and dash areas.

Two smartphone-like pads let you control many features without taking a hand from the wheel. Swipe and select from the central screen with your right thumb. Change settings on the screen between the gauges with your left. A panoramic 12.3-inch screen unites navigation, entertainment and many comfort settings. Animated and intuitive, it lets you personalize your E-Class to suit your needs. A panoramic 12.3-inch screen unites navigation, entertainment and the vehicle’s many comfort settings.

Listen to this. When this Benz hears a crash coming, it can guard your hearing, and that’s because of PRE-SAFE Sound. If it senses an impending collision, it emits safe “pink noise” via the audio system to pre-trigger your ears’ natural defense against the loud noises of an accident.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP- Starting about $106,000 – MPG: 16 (city) – 22 (hwy)