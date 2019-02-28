2019 Silverado 4WD LT Crew

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

The new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD LT Crew offers customers a bigger, stronger but lighter vehicle than previous generation. Chevrolet is the ‘truck meister’ when it comes to trucks. Chevy has combined a century of truck building know-how with 7 million miles of testing. This latest Silverado is built on the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-sized pickups on the road.

Silverado took the hardest-working part of the truck and redesigned it to be lighter, larger and stronger. Durabed combines high-strength roll-formed steel, more cargo volume than any other truck and 12 standard tie-downs.

When it comes to storage, there’s two available segment-first rear-seatback storage compartments, rear under seat storage and a spacious compartment in the available center console offer the room you need to store any and all gear.

An all-new design provides more space in the cargo box to offers up to 20% more cargo volume; best-in-class bed width; and more cargo volume in the short box than its competitors standard box.

The redesigned cabin is big and comfortable, offering more shoulder room, rear passenger space and best-in-class front head and legroom.

Nashville streets and unpredictable weather can often mean a bumpy ride. But , but with Silverado’s available Drive Mode selector, you’ll be able to adjust your truck’s performance with the simple turn of a dial. Available modes include: Tour, Sport, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, Terrain and Snow/Ice.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP- starting at $42,600 – MPG: 16/City – 22/Hwy