2019 Toyota Yaris Sedan

The 2019 Toyota Yaris is a sedan that offers top amenities such as: exceptional fuel economy mileage, good looks both exterior and interior and the best in auto safety, all at a more than affordable price.

The new XLE offers premium features like heated side mirrors with LED turn signals and Smart Key entry with Push Button Start, which are all standard. But if you need even more, the Yaris XLE can still deliver. There are rain-sensing windshield wipers, leatherette seating surfaces and LED headlights with auto on/off feature.

Take a look inside the XLE and you will find room enough for five, a beautiful touch-screen display and available automatic climate control. And for the outside, there’s a new sport-inspired front grille with a honeycomb insert design. Other exterior features include, upscale piano black accents and chrome trim. Fog lights, which are standard and a also trendy new rear lip spoiler. There’s even a roof-mounted, color-keyed shark fin antenna, if the owner decides on getting satellite radio.

The really cool and trendy amenities are great, but safety is always a top priority with all Toyota vehicles. And that’s why all Yaris sedans comes standard with an Active Safety System and Low-Speed Pre-Collision System.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $18,550 – MPG: 32 city / 40 highway