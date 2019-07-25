Volkswagen has raised the bar with their all new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the open roads of scenic Franklin or cruising through the streets of the West End, this vehicle is meticulously designed to deliver a memorable driving experience. Starting with a luxury driver seat that’s anything but typical. It stays cool, heats up and even helps you relax. Thanks to the 12-way power-adjustable feature with built-in massage, heating and ventilation.

The 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive helps drivers feel confident in any road conditions. Here’s how it works. If the 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive detects slippage, more torque is directed to the wheels with the most grip, to help deliver more traction for improved handling and control. Just the way it should be.

There’s an easy open liftgate and adjustable cargo space. With just one kick of your foot, to pop the Easy Open liftgate. But the convenience doesn’t stop there. The split-folding rear seats adjust to your needs, with more than enough cargo space once the 60/40 split-folding rear seats are folded down.

The All-New Arteon sets a new standard in safety technology. It’s equipped with every safety advancement Volkswagen offers.

The Digital Cockpit Monitor helps outline every detail of your drive. The 12.3” Volkswagen Digital Cockpit displays your navigation, making it easier and safer to view.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: About $35,845 – MPG: 22 city / 31 Hwy