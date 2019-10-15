When it comes to the new 2020 Buick Enclave it’s obvious that style, substance and practicality are working in tangent. The exterior offers a fluid sculpted arc feature that’s quite eye-catching. Plus, the overall driving performance finishes it off to make the whole vehicle the total package.

Inside, the Enclave offers three rows with first-class seating for up to seven people. The Smart Slide second-row seating makes it easy to access the third row. In addition, the Smart Slide passenger-side seat pitches as it slides for easy access — even with an empty forward-facing child seat installed using the LATCH system. The Power-Folding Third Row also offers third-row power-folding seats. You can lower and raise the backs of the 60/40 split-folding third-row seats with the push of a button. The Power Moon Roof comes to life at the touch of a button.

Buick’s Quiet-Tuning technology with Active Noise Cancellation helps reduce, block and absorb unwanted noise by utilizing many measures including triple door seals, acoustic laminated glass and a noise-reducing five-link rear suspension. This helps make sure nothing interrupts you and your passengers’ time together and allows conversations to flourish among all three rows.

Got a long road trip to make? The Enclave’s V6, 3.6L engine works smoothly with an advanced 9-speed automatic transmission to deliver 310 horsepower. In summary, the Enclave is comfortable, roomy, elegant and handles as smoothly as a luxury car.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/from $40,000 – MPG: 18/City & 26/Hwy