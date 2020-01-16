The new 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T RWD has a striking bold crest grille front end that helps new drivers make a statement the minute the vehicle arrives. It’s highlighted by the signature crosshatch hexagonal grille, available finished in arresting dark chrome. The finishing touches are surrounded by sporty details, exquisite materials, cutting-edge screens and intuitive controls.

Drivers are fully in sync with your vehicle thanks to advanced, fully integrated technologies including available Heads-up Display, a Surround View Monitor and large screen navigation. Safety and awareness are enhanced, leaving you completely connected to both the G70 and the surrounding world.

The driver-centric cabin experience is enhanced by available Nappa leather seats, adorned with a unique diamond quilting pattern, a striking feature further highlighted with available contrast stitching. Sink into quilted seats with reinforced bolsters to improve waist and shoulder support offer optimal comfort. G70’s interior exudes GENESIS’ unique values and philosophy, materialized by the consistent use of delicately-stitched fine leather and exquisite, real aluminum finishing.

Drive mode control system drivers can switch between Comfort, Eco, Sport, Smart, or Custom driving modes according to personal preference or driving situation. G70 offers exceptional driving and riding comfort by optimizing power distribution for each driving mode.

To help keep you in tune with the flow of traffic, Smart Cruise Control’s front-mounted radar sensor* detects the distance to the car ahead, automatically maintaining your distance and speed from that vehicle. Even after a full stop, speed and distance control is re-engaged when the car ahead starts moving again.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/ starting about $44,650 – MPG: City/17 – 26/Hwy