2020 GMC Acadia Denali AT4

For drivers who want to start the new year off with a brand new 2020 Acadia. It has everything that’s needed in a mid-size SUV—It offers style, versatility, efficiency and practicality. On the outside, the front and rear are newly designed and highlighted by LED headlamps, taillamps and an integrated grille.

Acadia Denali goes all in with three-row seating, genuine materials—including authentic wood accents and warm-tone burnished aluminum trim—and leather-appointed first- and second-row seats. When it’s cold outside, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats can automatically be turned on with remote start. There’s power-adjustable heated mirrors with integrated LED turn signals as well.

Refinements continue with embroidered Denali front-seat head restraints, ventilated front seats and heated second-row bucket seats accentuated with French seam stitching. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of the open center console and its generous storage space. A new pass-through, under the console-storage and a side-by-side cupholders are ready for service in the front console area.

Under the hood there’s the first ever Acadia AT4 with its advanced twin-clutch AWD system. In addition, the Traction Select System allows you to quickly switch among multiple driver modes, including an Off-Road mode, to help improve traction and vehicle control.

THE NUMBERS: MSPR (from $46,300) MPG: City/19 – 27 Hwy