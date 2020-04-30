2020 Hyundai Ioniq Limited HEV

The Hyundai Ioniq is back for 2020 with a lot of exciting and cool new features for a hybrid vehicle. The Ioniq doesn’t look or drive like one, but it’s most definitely a hybrid. It’s being called America’s most fuel-efficient hybrid because of its outstanding fuel economy. There’s also plenty of space, with smart tech and brilliant styling. And the new version been’s enhanced with a mesh pattern grille, striking LED lights and Eco-spoke wheels. When you lower both sides of the 60-40 split-folding seatback, there’s over 122 cu-ft of interior space, easily accessible with a hatch that automatically opens when the Proximity Key is near enough. Ioniq’s design theme of hybrid efficiency is evident in its bold, airflow-inspired form and lines.

A few of many other amenities on this year’s Ioniq include:

• An 8-inch touch screen and added safety tech now standard

• A 10.25-inch touch screen, power-folding side mirrors, and ambient lighting newly optional

• Stop-and-go adaptive cruise control now available

• Longer range and more horsepower for the Ioniq Electric

Hyundai’s SmartSense driver-assistance system is also new to the Ioniq family. This really helpful feature is standard on all Ioniqs and includes forward-collision avoidance, driver-attention warning, automatic high-beams, and lane-keeping assist.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $38,615 – MPG 55/City – 54/Hwy