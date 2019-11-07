The new 2020 Lexus LX 570 is engineered to conquer Nashville’s daily commute or demanding terrain for those weekend getaways.

This SUV has the largest engine of any Lexus vehicle, with a robust 5.7-liter V8 that generates 383 horsepower and comes loaded with 403 lb-ft of torque at low rpm, an advanced eight-speed paddle-shift transmission, and an impressive 7,000-lb towing capability with Trailer Sway Control. The LX also comes with Crawl Control. This feature is designed to automatically maintain an optimal slow and steady pace over challenging terrain. Turn Assist can also tighten your turning circle by adding brake force to the inside rear wheel. And Drive Mode Select enables you to make your vehicle more responsive or efficient with a simple turn of a dial.

This luxury driven SUV features sequential ambient LED illumination and heated wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel. In the rear area, there’s customizable seating and ample cargo space. the LX is available in a two-row or versatile three-row configuration. Both models include power-sliding, 60/40-split second-row seating with a 40/20/40-split seatback, while the eight-passenger LX offers the addition of a powerfolding, 50/50-split third-row seat. The 14-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and 12-way power-adjustable front passenger’s seat offer convenient memory settings, dual-function lumbar adjustability, and heating.

The Four-wheel Active Traction Control helps keep you securely on the road by using sensors to detect the onset of wheel slippage, automatically applies the brake to the slipping wheel, and shifts power to the wheels with the most traction.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $86,380 – MPG: 12 city/16 highway