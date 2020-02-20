2020 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S

For the 2020 model year the Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S coupe received an updated design as well as the latest in-car technology. Advanced performance features are added to the Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 to create an even more thrilling driving experience on the road.

The Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S comes equipped with a suite of the latest technology features and a number of physical upgrades. Some new features you’ll find in the 2020 GLC 63 include a new headlamp design, tail lamp design, optional 21-inch light-alloy wheels, new exterior paint color, MBUX Interior Assistant, AMG® steering wheel with Touch Control buttons, new upholstery options, and even more.

Its athletic body and 20-inch wheels preview what its handcrafted 503-hp biturbo V8 and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ deliver.

The aggressively athletic design of this Benz features standard 20-inch AMG® wheels, short overhangs and fastback roofline add to its muscular proportions. Fresh styling includes a recontoured AMG vertical-bar grille, “A-wing” front apron, multi-element LED headlamps and three-dimensional LED taillamps.

The AMG features a spacious interior with a sporty edge, thanks to a wide console that cascades between the supportive front seats. Controls and displays, including a new central widescreen, greet your eyes and meet your hands with a natural ease. Power front sport seats with driver-seat memory. These substantially bolstered sport front seats feature exclusive contouring, intuitive seat-shaped controls on the door, plus a 4-way power lumbar support. To set and save your ideal driving position, a memory system for the driver seat recalls three stored positions for the seat, plus the positions of the 4-way power steering column and side mirrors. The driver seat also features adjustable thigh support.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $84,100 – MPG: 16/City – 22/Hwy