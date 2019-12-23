Starting the New Year off with a 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT means owning a brand new vehicle that’s budget friendly, practical but doesn’t skimp on style or safety. The Subaru Legacy sedans have always been designed to last: 96% of Legacy vehicles sold in the last 10 years are still on the road today5. One of the many reasons is Subaru core technology, featuring full-time Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, standard on every Legacy. Underneath the hood, there’s a 182-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine with direct-injection and auto start-stop technology, along with the Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with Active Torque Vectoring.

Innovations in the Legacy has several features that help keep drivers focused on the road, including the standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology and the newly available DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System. Underlying this is the Subaru Global Platform that’s up to 70% stronger to help keep drivers and passengers safe and secure.

Inside, there’s an abundance of both comfort and space in this refined sedan. There’s soft-touch materials throughout the spacious interior, including a generous 39.5 inches of legroom for rear-seat passengers. Plus, the Legacy indulges you even more with upgrades including genuine Nappa Leather.

There’s an 11.6-inch touchscreen that makes connection easy and intuitive. And through SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia, enjoy your music and apps almost anywhere you go with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. Using your smart device, you can easily and conveniently use the Remote Engine Start with Climate Control feature. Your remote device can also set your ideal temperature preference, so car temp is just right the moment you fasten that seatbelt.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/est. $34,195 – MPG: 24/City – 32/Hwy