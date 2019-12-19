In the driver’s seat: 2020 Chevy Silverado HD 2500

The new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD 2500 is often called ‘the Workhorse.” And that’s because it features incredible horsepower and remarkable durability. In fact, J.D. Power has named Silverado HD as the highest ranked large heavy-duty pickup in both initial quality (based on 2019 vehicles) and long-term quality. The 2500 HD tows up to: 14,400 lbs. with standard Vortec 6.0L V8. In Tow/Haul Mode the transmission shifts to reduce shift cycling when towing or hauling heavy loads or driving on steep grades. StabiliTrak® with Trailer Sway Control automatically detects a swaying trailer and applies both the vehicle and trailer brakes (if properly equipped) to help bring it back in line.

It has everything your workers need, like more intuitive snow plow installation, not to mention the impressive trailering capacity.

Digital Steering Assist provides enhanced control on the highway and in the streets of Nashville. This advanced technology provides ease of handling, stability at high speeds, maneuverability at low speeds, and excellent feel and response.

Silverado HD features a strong and durable roll-formed steel cargo box designed to stand up to the toughest jobs, along with options that help you take that capability even further. Some of those options are:

• 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with DuralifeTM brake rotors

• 6-speed automatic transmission with Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

• All-speed traction control

• Automatic heavy-duty locking rear differential

• Integrated BedSteps for easy access

In addition to the aforementioned amenities, the Silverado HD offers more camera views than any other competitor — all working to improve your

towing job from start to finish. They can make it easier to get hitched up, provide confidence while you’re on the road, and even help you maneuver into tight spots when you’re ready to park.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP – starting at $34,100 MPG: 33/Hwy and 23/ City in rear-wheel-drive models.