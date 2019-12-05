Mitsubishi Names Katherine Knight Vice President and General Counsel

CYPRESS, CA —Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, has announced the appointment of Katherine Knight to the role of Vice President and General Counsel. The appointment is effective immediately.

In this role, Knight will be responsible for overseeing all legal services and providing counsel on a broad range of legal, risk, business, and operational matters for MMNA, including product liability, class action litigation, regulatory affairs, labor and employment, and dealer franchise agreements.

She will be located at the company’s new U.S. headquarters offices in Franklin, Tennessee, and will report to Fred Diaz, MMNA’s president and CEO. Knight also will be a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Knight brings extensive experience in private and corporate practice, serving for several years as external commercial and business litigation counsel before transitioning into in-house roles. Most recently she held the position of Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for USA Truck, Inc.

“Katherine is exactly the type of leader we are looking for as we reinvent every aspect of our business at Mitsubishi Motors,” said Diaz of Knight’s appointment. “With a background inside and outside the corporate world, she brings the blend of experience and passion for the craft that will both protect and promote MMNA going forwards. We’re excited to have her join the team.”

Knight’s CV is broad and offers the diversity of thought that Diaz has sought to foster in his leadership team. After earning her B.A. from the College of William and Mary and her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, she served as a law clerk to a federal district judge before moving into private practice.

Joining Dollar General Corporation in 2010, and subsequently Nissan North America, Inc. in 2016, she honed skills that allow her to provide strategic guidance and partnership across all business functions, improve legal and enterprise risk mitigation and regulatory compliance, optimize litigation management, reduce costs, and streamline processes.

A native of Nashville, Knight is excited to return to her roots, and to cheer on her beloved Nashville Predators hockey team. In her free time, she enjoys long-distance running, hiking, and serving as a mentor to law students.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.