The new Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Double Cab is ready for your next adventure. It’s a workhorse that’s athletically built but still looks impressive from any angle.

Up front, its aggressive grille and available hood scoop give you a preview at the power that lies under the hood. There are chiseled lines, muscular fenders and a purposeful off-road stance. Step back and behold a tailgate embossed with the Tacoma logo finishes off this truck’s athletic look.

Obstacles, and rough n’ tough gnarly terrain, don’t stand a chance. This is where the rubber meets the dirt. With available equipment like an electronically locking rear differential, Crawl Control (CRAWL) and the Multi-terrain Select. These two features allow Tacoma to help you take on difficult terrain. And Tacoma has a towing capacity of up to 6,400 Lbs.

The Multi-Terrain Select System has five modes to choose from. It helps regulate wheelspin by automatically adjusting the engine throttle and brakes, which helps improve traction.

Inside the cabin, there’s heated, leather-trimmed seats, and with TRD Pro logos embossed on the headrests, this truck’s interior is the most stylish cabin of its kind on the highways and trailways. More than a command center, Tacoma’s cabin is the ultimate hangout. Its clean layout and intuitive controls were designed with the driver in mind, and the soft-touch materials used throughout help everyone relax in style. Tacoma Off-Road grade brings even more good stuff, with features like available leather-trimmed seating surfaces and dual zone automatic climate control. And with room for up to five, Tacoma makes it easy to bring the whole crew along for the ride.

This truck was designed by the gurus from the Toyota Racing Development (TRD). They’ve included a list of really cool stuff that truck enthusiasts really want — like a TRD-tuned suspension with 2.5-in. FOX®42 Internal Bypass shocks, a ¼-in.-thick aluminum skid plate and Rigid Industries® fog lights — and it all comes standard. Another standard is the Integrated Backup Camera. When backing up on a trail — or just backing out of your driveway — you need to see what’s behind you. The standard backup camera, mounted in the tailgate handle, helps you see an image of what the camera detects behind you on the audio display.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: from $42,960 – MPG 18/City – 22/Hwy

MSRP: From $42,960

Towing capacity: 6,400 lbs

MPG: Up to 18 city / 22 highway