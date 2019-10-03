Advance Financial Celebrates Grand Opening of Lexington Store with a $1,000 Donation

LEXINGTON, TN — Nashville-based fintech company Advance Financial recently cut the ribbon at the company’s newest store in Tennessee, located in Lexington. To mark the occasion, the Advance Financial Foundation donated $1,000 to Henderson County 4-H.

“It’s a mission of ours to be a valuable part of every community where we offer our services,” said Shantrelle Johnson, VP of corporate citizenship for Advance Financial. “Through the Advance Financial Foundation, we are able to assist local organizations who are also working to make a difference. It is an honor to support the exceptional programs they offer.”

The new Lexington location, located at 11 West Church Street, is now open for business 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering a range of services including FLEX loans, prepaid cards, electronic wire services to anywhere in the world, check cashing, free bill-payment services and free money orders.

“Opening another store is always exciting for us because it means we have a whole new community to interact with and get to know,” said Jessica Jackson, Advance Financial regional director. “We look forward to helping customers regain their financial independence right here in their neighborhood.”

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 100 stores in Tennessee and online services in 13 states, Advance Financial provides fast lending decisions on cash loans and other financial services, 24/7/365. Recent recognition includes 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies (8 straight years); A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau; Nashville’s 3rd fastest growing company (2019, Nashville Business Journal); Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates (2018); and, Indeed Top-Ranked Workplace for Compensation/Benefits (2018). Advance Financial is the second largest family-owned company headquartered in Nashville (2019, Nashville Business Journal). For more, visit www.af247.com.