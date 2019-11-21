Advance Financial Extends Online Loan Services to Texas

NASHVILLE, TN — Award-winning financial services and fintech company Advance Financial has expanded its online installment loan offerings to Texas residents.

Advance Financial’s installment loan offers loans from $100 to $2,500 that can be paid back in conveniently scheduled installments over a predetermined length of time – no lump-sum payoff is required.

The company already offers its online loan services in 12 other states, including Alabama, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

“We are excited to add Texas to the growing list of states where customers can easily access the cash they need, whenever they need it,” said Advance Financial Chief Executive and Chief Experience Officer Tina Hodges. “We’re thrilled to be working with and helping the folks in the great state of Texas.”

The application and approval process is entirely online and can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Customers can always call Advance Financial 24/7/365 with questions and for help with their applications.

To learn more about Advance Financial’s loans and services available in your state, visit: https://www.af247.com/services.

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee.With more than 100 stores in Tennessee and online services in 12 states, Advance Financial provides fast lending decisions on cash loans and other services, 24/7/365. Recent recognition includes 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies (8 straight years); A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau; Nashville’s 4th fastest growing company (2019, Nashville Business Journal); Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates (2018); and, Indeed Top-Ranked Workplace for Compensation/Benefits (2018). Advance Financial is the second largest family-owned company headquartered in Nashville (2019, Nashville Business Journal). For more, visit www.af247.com.