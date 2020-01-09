Advance Financial Foundation Recognized as Museum Partner Through Generous Commitment

NASHVILLE, TN — The Advance Financial Foundation has been recognized as presenting partner of Adventure Science Center’s subsidized membership program through a generous annual commitment. This investment will ensure access and equity to the whole community to enjoy the world of science and technology in a fun, family friendly environment.

Subsidized memberships at Adventure Science Center – called Curiosity Level memberships – are offered to families who participate in SNAP, WIC, or TANF. Since 2017, the number of households served by these subsidized memberships has nearly doubled. Advance Financial Foundation’s partnership is critical in continuing to serve the Nashville community with affordable and accessible options.

“Because of this generous commitment, we’re able to serve more than 700 families that otherwise may not have access to the museum and it’s programming. We’re honored to establish this partnership with Advance Financial Foundation and are excited to move into our 75th year with this generous funding”, says Susan Hosbach, CFRE, Chief Development Officer at Adventure Science Center.

To learn more about subsidized memberships at Adventure Science Center, please visit adventuresci.org.

For nearly 75 years, Adventure Science Center has been bringing science to life for students, teachers and families in Middle Tennessee and across the U.S. The organization offers engaging learning experiences and science fun through hands-on, interactive exhibits, innovative programs and full dome productions in state-of-the-art Sudekum Planetarium. Adventure Science Center strives to open every mind to the wonders of science and technology, fostering a better understanding of ourselves and the world around us.