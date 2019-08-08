Advance Financial Wins Four National Awards for Their Continued Success and Growth

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville-based financial services and fintech company Advance Financial has won four 2019 national awards in recognition of their continued growth and success – specifically, the hiring of their 1,000th employee and the opening of their 100th location. The awards include two gold CEO World Awards for Milestones of the Year; a gold Pillar® World Award for Milestone of the Year in Jobs Growth; and a silver Globee Award for Jobs Growth of the Year. These awards are in addition to its already substantial collection of industry awards in the past year, which include recognition on Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies for eight straight years.

The annual CEO World Awards program recognizes the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO excellence studies, corporate social responsibility and milestones from every major industry in the world. The annual Pillar® World Awards honors best employers and employees. Finally, the annual Globee Awards is a “Global Business Awards” program recognizing the achievements and contributions of organizations and businesses worldwide in every area.

“We are privileged to have so many talented employees who are dedicated and determined to deliver the best customer service to help us grow and succeed,” said Tina Hodges, chief executive and chief experience officer at Advance Financial. “Not only does everyone do their part — they exceed all expectations, day in and day out, 24/7.”

International judges from an expansive array of industries pour through hundreds of entries to determine the award recipients. The winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28 at the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner attended by finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

These awards are all part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the U.S., which also includes programs such as Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, PR World Awards and Women World Awards.

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading fintech and financial services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 100 stores in Tennessee and online services in 13 states, Advance Financial provides fast lending decisions on cash loans and other financial services, 24/7/365. Recent recognitions include listing in the 2018 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies (7 straight years); an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau; acknowledgment as Nashville’s 4th fastest growing company (2018, Nashville Business Journal); listing in Forbes’ Best Employers for New Graduates (2018); and recognition as an Indeed Top-Ranked Workplace for Compensation/Benefits (2018). Advance Financial is the second largest family-owned company headquartered in Nashville (2019, Nashville Business Journal).

For more, visit www.af247.com.