Advance Financial Wins Two Awards

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville-based fintech company Advance Financial announced today that it received two silver One Planet Awards, one for Fastest Growing Company of the Year and the other for Corporate Milestone of the Year.

The coveted One Planet Awards honor best in business and professional excellence in every industry. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Advance Financial has seen exponential growth over the past year, opening its 100th store location and expanding its online presence to 11 states in 2018. Along with that, the company hired its 1,000th employee – two huge milestones in the company’s 22 years of business.

“It’s an honor to be named a winner by the One Planet Awards for our significant growth over the past few years,” said Tina Hodges, chief executive and chief experience officer for Advance Financial. “These awards are a testament to our commitment to providing unmatched customer service and financial support to more communities throughout the state of Tennessee and beyond.”

One Planet Awards recognize companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet Awards honors are currently conferred in category sections which include outstanding individuals, executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and organizations from all over the world. Learn more about the One Planet Awards at www.oneplanetawards.com and participate.

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading multi-state fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee. Family owned and operated, the company is aggressively investing in the expansion of its market presence. In keeping with its vision of a world-class customer experience, Advance Financial is delivering instant lending decisions and brick-and-mortar money services 24/7/365. In 2018, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the seventh year in a row. The Nashville Business Journal also named Advance Financial as 2018’s fourth fastest growing company in the Nashville market, and Forbes included the company on its 2018 list of Best Employers for New Graduates.

For more information visit https://www.af247.com.