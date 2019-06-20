Commercial Gentrification Impact on Small Business in Nashville

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — On Friday, June 21 at 9 AM the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of

Commerce will hold a public Townhall Meeting at 340 Welch Road to discuss how Nashville let commercial gentrification impact all small businesses.

Speakers include Mario Ramos, NAHCC Chairman, Luis Parodi, Business Banking, Loraine Segovia-Paz, Entrepreneur, Ashford Hughes, Mayor’s Office, Senior Advisor, Workforce, Diversity and Inclusion, Favian Bedne, Metro Council. For more information please call 615-216-5737.

When referring to gentrification, we often focus on housing, but another major concern is the impact of rising commercial rental prices that affect all Nashville small businesses.

A couple of years ago Nashville ranked No. 6 among the U.S. Cities that are Gentrifying the fastest. How is that impacting on Nashville’s local small businesses today?

Last month, Flatrock Coffee, Tea, and More, owners Karen Estevez-Gill and husband Steve, longtime NAHCC members, who supported community building by providing free meeting space to groups, as well as purchases from local food makers and

vendors for five years closed on May 25th due to increased rent.

“We went from $2,000 a month to $5,000,” Estevez-Gill told WKRN-TV News 2. A price they, as well as the barber shop and church in the same building, can’t afford. Now, they’re forced to leave. “We’ve lived in the neighborhood 28 years,” Estevez-Gill said, “One and a half months short of five years, we’re closing.” As Cuban-Spanish business owners, Estevez-Gill and her husband are part of an ethnic community that is struggling with Nashville’s growth.”

The question is what is the future for small businesses in Nashville?

Top 10 cities that are gentrifying the fastest:

1. Charleston, SC

2. AshevIlle, NC

3. Washington, DC

4. Portland, OR

5. Denver, CO

6. Nashville, TN

7. Sacramento, CA

8. Jersey City, NJ

9. Long Beach, CA

10. Austin, TX