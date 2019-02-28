Reynolds Launches New Clothing Line

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — Business leader and entrepreneur, Sharon W. Reynolds, announces the launch of a new clothing line for modern women, Bryla J Couture Clothiers. The line provides fashionable clothing for women around the world who desire high quality style at irresistible prices. Bryla J Couture Clothiers, a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified woman-owned business, offers a collection of suits, dresses and coats that coordinate in a classic palette to bring sophistication to any wardrobe. Each piece is made with quality materials such as wool, linen and cashmere that effortlessly transition from the boardroom to date night.

“Bryla J Couture Clothiers is about inspiring confidence in all women to pursue their dreams and change the world,” says Sharon W. Reynolds, founder, Bryla J Couture Clothiers. “We’re proud to launch our first couture collection designed for the modern woman who embraces the art of living boldly and has sensational style.”

The Bryla J Winter 2018/2019 Spring collection features 25 pieces available in standard women’s sizes 4-16 and priced at $99 – $500. Bryla J offers a custom fit option based on customers’ measurements taken by a professional tailor and has partnered with Stitch It in Green Hills for Nashville-based customers.

Ms. Reynolds started Bryla J. Couture Clothiers to create a legacy for her granddaughter, Bryla Josephine (named after her maternal great-grandmother Josephine) who suffered a condition that caused a premature birth. The company was formed in partnership with her daughter-in-law, Latasha Reynolds, mother of Bryla Josephine, who serves as creative director.

The company is collaborating with non-profit organization Givful, founded by Patricia Glaser Shea, as its charitable partner. The organization connects 501(c)3 charities with philanthropic stakeholders in an online giving platform. With each purchase of Bryla J merchandise, a portion is donated to support healthy infants and mothers at March of Dimes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Launch Event at ICON in The Gulch

An invitation only launch party for VIPs will be held at ICON in The Gulch in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 to unveil the debut collection.

Guests will enjoy wine, hors d’oeuvres, live music, a pop up fashion show and an opportunity to place orders.

To shop Bryla J, visit https://brylaj.com or shop the look on Instagram at @brylajcouture and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BrylaJCoutureClothiers/.

Founded in 2018, Bryla J Couture Clothiers, a WBENC certified woman-owned business, provides fashionable clothing for modern women around the world who desire high quality style at irresistible prices. Through our apparel line and partnerships with women’s organizations nationwide, we inspire confidence in all women to pursue their dreams and change the world.