State Rep. Bob Freeman Joins Freeman Webb Company

NASHVILLE, TN — Freeman Webb Company announced today that Bob Freeman has joined the company as its executive vice president. Bob will join his father, co-founder and president Bill Freeman, in the company. His day-to-day responsibilities will involve various property acquisition, financial analysis and construction aspects of the company. Born and raised in Nashville, Bob is also the state representative for Tennessee’s 56th House district, representing part of Davidson County in Tennessee’s state legislature.

“It has been our company’s intention for many years to develop the next generation of Freeman Webb’s leadership, and I couldn’t be more proud that my son Bob is joining the company,” commented co-founder and chairman Bill Freeman. “Bob joins us at a fitting time as we adjust to the difficult loss of Jimmy Webb, our company’s co-founder and my business partner of 40 years. Our company could never replace his experience or wise counsel, but I am proud that my son can join the firm as we have always anticipated.”

Bob Freeman, who has worked for many years in the multi-family and commercial real estate industry, was most recently the vice president of real estate investment and development with Forestar Group, Inc., a publicly-traded real estate and natural resources firm out of Austin, Texas. Bob was the manager of Forestar’s multi-family portfolio in Nashville, in addition to his investment and development responsibilities in the Northeast. Bob also served as the co-founder and president of Freeman Applegate Partners, a construction and development consultancy firm based in Nashville.

“I have spent my entire career in the commercial real estate, construction and multi-family industries. I am proud to be joining Freeman Webb, and I look forward to continuing the legacy built by my father and Mr. Webb,” commented Bob Freeman. “My father has always been an exemplary role model in every way for my brothers and me, and I am excited to learn from his capable leadership and vast industry experience.”

First elected in 2018 to serve in the 111th Tennessee General Assembly, Bob is currently a member of multiple House committees, including the House Select Ethics Committee and the Consumer and Human Resources Committee.

Bob also serves as a member of the Nashville Homeless Commission and serves on the board of directors for the Tennessee Environmental Council and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. He has also served on the board of directors for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, among other leadership roles.

Bob earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management and land development from Middle Tennessee State University and holds a master’s degree in sustainability and green building from Lipscomb University. Bob and his wife Rachel, the CEO of the Sexual Assault Center based in Nashville, have three young children—Katie, Grace and Will.

Freeman Webb Company is a full-service real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the acquisition, management and rehabilitation of multi-family residential and commercial properties.

Freeman Webb is proud to be one of the largest owner / operators of apartments in middle and east Tennessee, and they own and/or manage more than 16 million square feet of multi-family, office and retail space throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Freeman Webb was the 2017 Accredited Management Organization (AMO) firm of the year as designated by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and the 2016 Greater Nashville Apartment Association’s Property Management Company of the Year. The company was also voted by its employees as a Top Workplace in Nashville in THE TENNESSEAN for the past three years. Freeman Webb has a total portfolio of approximately 16,000 multi-family units across Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama.