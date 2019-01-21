Nashville Business Incubation Center Presents Annual Awards and Graduation Ceremony

Nashville, TN—The Nashville Business Incubation Center (NBIC) will hold its 32nd Annual Awards and Graduation Ceremony titled, “A Journey of Success Beyond All Limits,” on Thursday, January 24th, 11:30 am, at the Hilton Garden Inn Vanderbilt. The graduation ceremony marks the completion for participants of NBIC’s program.

“Our program is designed to facilitate growth and development of local small, minority, and woman-owned businesses through education, training, and support services,” said Angela Crane Jones, CEO of NBIC. “The program provides participants with information and access to expand their network, obtain professional certifications, and receive local and federal funded contracts. More than 125 participants have graduated from the program since it began, and 87% percent of NBIC program graduates are still in business after 5 years.”

This year’s graduating class includes two local businesses that have experienced growth and success as a result of the program. Excel Facility Management Group specializes in commercial cleaning and facilities management services, and Archangel Protective Services Inc. provides protective training and technology services to meet customer safety and security needs.

“The NBIC program gave me the confidence to dream big,” said Caryn Clopton, CEO and President of Excel Facility Management Group. “Before the program, I would turn down offers to service large accounts because the prequalification process seemed too intimidating. The program has helped me grow my business and remain loyal to my mission and values.”

Program sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the 32nd Annual Awards and Graduation Luncheon are available at www.eventbrite.com. For more information about the NBIC program call 615-866-9787.

About the NBIC Program Graduates

Caryn Clopton is CEO and President of Excel Facility Management Group in Nashville, Tennessee. Since beginning the company in 2010, formerly known as Excel Cleaning Services, she and her team have provided top-rate commercial cleaning services to organizations in the Nashville area. Excel’s services include janitorial, construction cleanup, and facility supplies and equipment services. Certifications for the company include Federal Small Business, Federal Women-Owned Business, WBENC, TSMSDC, GoDBE, and Nashville Airport Authority SMWBE.

Ken Thomas is Chairman and CEO of Archangel Protective Services Inc., founded in 2009. Since 2010, the company has grown from 3 to 150 employees providing security services for more than 20 customers in seven cities and five states across the country. Ken Thomas is a 23-year veteran of the US Navy and his company was recognized as one of Nashville’s Top 10 Veteran Owned Businesses by the Nashville Business Journal in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. In addition, Archangel Protective Services was awarded the Fastest Growing Small Business Award by the Nashville Business Journal in 2014 and received the 2017 MNAA Small Business of the Year Award.

The Nashville Business Incubation Center’s mission is to facilitate the growth and development of small businesses through education, training, and support services.