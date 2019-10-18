Benji Tankard CEO & Founder of Pure Entertainment, USA Announces The Release Of Nashville DJ Truck 2.0 At Dead Silent Halloween Costume Silent Launch Party

Benji Tankard, CEO & Founder of Pure Entertainment, USA, and star of Bravo TV’s

hit show, Thicker Than Water, announces that his company’s plans to release

Nashville DJ Truck 2.0 during Dead Silent – the company’s first annual Halloween

costume silent party scheduled for October 31, 2019 from 8pm – 1am at Venue

1923 located at 1923 Church Street in Nashville “Music City”. The community,

clients, followers, supporters and vendors are invited to dress for prizes and to

enjoy entertainment as they show their support for Pure Entertainment, USA’s

launch of the 2nd version of the historical Nashville DJ Truck, the first mobile, silent

headphone DJ truck of its kind in the Southern USA. Special gifts and prizes

including a grand prize for the best dress costume and free Nashville DJ Truck shirt

will be given to those in attendance. Be sure not to miss this once in a lifetime

event.

Fans will have the opportunity to listen to celebrity DJ, DJ Benji Rich and locals spin

top 40 hits. They will also be able to try out Nashville DJ silent headphones in a

hyped, family-fun-filled atmosphere during the Dead Silent Party celebrating the

release of Pure Entertainment, USA’s Nashville DJ Truck 2.0, a new rendition of the

famed, “best of the best” Nashville DJ Truck noted by the Scene.

For more information, call Pure Entertainment, USA, at 615.546.8248, email

nashvilledjtruck@gmail.com or go to www.pureentertainmentusa.com.

###

About Pure Entertainment USA

Pure Entertainment USA is a premiere entertainment solution provider delivering a

network of DJs that represent over 25 years of experience. The company provides

lights, music, sound, photo booths, silent headphones and Bubble Balls for venues

and celebratory events including, but not limited to weddings, proms, dances, block

parties and corporate parties.

In the Summer of 2017, Pure launched the Nashville DJ Truck to service the

Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky area. The truck is Pure’s first mobile live and

silent DJ trucks that acts as a moving billboard and pinging station for advertisers

and sponsors