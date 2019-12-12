Local Book Club Celebrates 18 Years of Sisterhood

By Ashley Benkarski

HENDERSONVILLE, TN — Women of Focus members gathered last month for a discussion of “Love in Catalina Cove” by Brenda Jackson, exploring themes of love, betrayal and forgiveness with lively banter in a sisterly space.

But it’s more than a group of women sitting together and talking about what they’ve read since their last meeting–it’s a cadre of community-focused ladies who support each other and take action.

Borne out of a conversation in a beauty salon about financial management, the eight-

member group began by reading “Girl Get Your Money Straight” by Glinda Bridgeforth. The club now boasts 20 active members and has had as many as 50 people attending at once with an author present, founding member Veronica Wiley said. To date, the group has read over 100 books.

She added that many have joined as a result of being invited to and attending one meeting.

That’s testimony to the closeness of the group, whose purpose is focused on sisterhood, support and lifelong friendships, Wiley noted. “Some stay, some travel through. But our goal is to show them love and sisterhood while they are in our presence,” she said.

The group’s influence isn’t limited to its members, however, as Wiley stated that the book club also has a mission of outreach. “We will be donating books to a local school next year,” she said.

Women of Focus will be attending a book lover’s convention early next year in Nashville, where Jackson is expected to be present. They’ll also be creating a group financial class, creating vision boards for members and taking a road trip together.

Find out more about the group on their Facebook page, Women of Focus Book Club Nashville, or by searching @NashvilleWOF.