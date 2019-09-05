Kevin Hart Recovering from Accident Injuries

Actor Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s wife has gone public with news regarding her husband’s accident. She told TMZ Monday that “her husband is going to be just fine.” There were reports, rumors and concerns that Hart might be suffering from paralysis or something worse due to a back injury suffered in a Sunday accident. Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas.

California Highway Patrol said Hart, 40, was taken to Northride Hospital Medical Center while the 28-year-old driver, Jared Black, was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical center with major injuries. A third occupant of the vehicle, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only minor injuries and sought treatement on her own.

The crash was at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Mulholland Highway, east of Cold Canyon Road. According to police, the Plymouth turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway, where Black, behind the wheel, apparently lost control of the car. The vehicle left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.

“Two of the three occupants were trapped inside,” the CHP said. “The remaining occupant and the owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

TMZ reported Monday that Hart underwent successful back surgery. At press time there were no additional medical updates or information from the Medical Center. But the CHP said Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.