‘Shindellas’ Concert Sold Out Fast, But There’s a Different Show

AAHS President Alma McLemore, left, speaks with retired state Sen. Thelma Harper, right, during the 2017 Black Tie Affair, an annual event that rings in the start of Black History Month in Williamson County with musical guests like the Shindellas this year. File photo by Clint Confehr

FRANKLIN, TN — The Shindellas, songbirds who’ve played venues across America, will be performing to an exclusive audience here Feb. 2.

The African American Heritage Society’s 18th Annual Black Tie Affair was sold out in December. However, Society President Alma McLemore says there’s another way to party hardy and support the society’s cause.

“Coming up,” McLemore said, “is the 10th Annual Proc’s Amateur Show, the pre-Black Tie Event, at Johnson Elementary School, 815 Glass Lane at 6 p.m., on Saturday Jan. 19.”

The African American Heritage Society chronicles lives and contributions African Americans in Williamson County. For more call Paulette Johnson at (615) 243-7751. To support the cause, write a tax deductible check to the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County, P.O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN 37065.

Proc’s Amateur Show and the Black Tie Affair underwrite McLemore House Museum activities. Former slave Harvey McLemore built his home as a free man. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

Admission to Proc’s Amateur Show is: $5 for adults; $3 for children who are 12 and younger; and children age five and under are free. No advance ticket is needed; just pay at the door. Moe Better BBQ & Fish will be selling food. Showtime is 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., so guests can have dinner before hand. Food is available during the show.

Meanwhile, the AAHS named Mary Pearce honorary chair of the Black Tie Affair. A founding member of the society, Pearce made many outstanding contributions to the organization’s success.

Annually, AAHS presents certificates to a Williamson County Pioneer Family. For this designation family roots must be traced at least back to 1850. The 2019 Pioneer Family is the Claybrooks. Awards are also presented to people in the following categories: education, business, civic, communications, religion, AAHS volunteer, organization, and preservation.

Co-presenting sponsors of the Black Tie Affair are Williamson Medical Center and Crowder Trucking. Also sponsoring the annual gala are Williamson Real Estate, Let It Shine Gymnastics, Vanderbilt University, Franklin Synergy Bank, Animalia: Aubrey Preston & Dr. Michele Preston, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mercy Community Healthcare, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, Carbine & Assoc. Cherry Grove Dev. Co. and John and Marianne Schroer.

The Tennessee Tribune, Franklin/Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Herald, Southern Exposure, Tennessean, Your Williamson and WAKM AM Franklin are society media sponsors.