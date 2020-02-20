Aretha Franklin Biopic Completed

The great Aretha Franklin personally selected Jennifer Hudson to portray her back in 2007, but things didn’t really take shape until about eight years later. Hudson announced Sunday that filming for the biopic “Respect,” had been completed and it will be released this October.

Jennifer Hudson, the singer/actress handpicked by Aretha Franklin to portray her some 13 years ago,  said Sunday filming for the upcoming Frankin biopics been completed. She both posted the news on an Instagram account and talked to Billboard magazine about it. “Respect” is scheduled  to be released  October 9.

She also released a series of photos from the set. “I have to give credit where credit is due!,” Hudson said. “To every single cast and crew member who put your heart and soul into this project! It was beyond a joy and a pleasure to work side by side with each and everyone of u! Lord knows if I could post every picture, I would but u know who u r!! From the director to the DP, to hair and makeup acting coach and extras too! To each and every driver and everyone in between! Much respect to all of you!!!!”

Though Franklin initially  selected Hudson in 2007, the final decision came in 2015. Franklin made it after seeing Hudson in the 2015 Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.”

Hudson performed a tribute to Kobe Byrant at Sunday night’s  NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

