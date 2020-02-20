Aretha Franklin Biopic Completed

By Tribune staff

Jennifer Hudson, the singer/actress handpicked by Aretha Franklin to portray her some 13 years ago, said Sunday filming for the upcoming Frankin biopics been completed. She both posted the news on an Instagram account and talked to Billboard magazine about it. “Respect” is scheduled to be released October 9.

She also released a series of photos from the set. “I have to give credit where credit is due!,” Hudson said. “To every single cast and crew member who put your heart and soul into this project! It was beyond a joy and a pleasure to work side by side with each and everyone of u! Lord knows if I could post every picture, I would but u know who u r!! From the director to the DP, to hair and makeup acting coach and extras too! To each and every driver and everyone in between! Much respect to all of you!!!!”

Though Franklin initially selected Hudson in 2007, the final decision came in 2015. Franklin made it after seeing Hudson in the 2015 Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.”

Hudson performed a tribute to Kobe Byrant at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.