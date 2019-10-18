Benji Tankard CEO & Founder of Pure Entertainment, USA Announces The Release Of Nashville DJ Truck 2.0 At Dead Silent Halloween Costume Silent Launch Party

Benji Tankard, CEO & Founder of Pure Entertainment, USA, and star of Bravo TV’s
hit show, Thicker Than Water, announces that his company’s plans to release
Nashville DJ Truck 2.0 during Dead Silent – the company’s first annual Halloween
costume silent party scheduled for October 31, 2019 from 8pm – 1am at Venue
1923 located at 1923 Church Street in Nashville “Music City”. The community,
clients, followers, supporters and vendors are invited to dress for prizes and to
enjoy entertainment as they show their support for Pure Entertainment, USA’s
launch of the 2nd version of the historical Nashville DJ Truck, the first mobile, silent
headphone DJ truck of its kind in the Southern USA. Special gifts and prizes
including a grand prize for the best dress costume and free Nashville DJ Truck shirt
will be given to those in attendance. Be sure not to miss this once in a lifetime
event.
Fans will have the opportunity to listen to celebrity DJ, DJ Benji Rich and locals spin
top 40 hits. They will also be able to try out Nashville DJ silent headphones in a
hyped, family-fun-filled atmosphere during the Dead Silent Party celebrating the
release of Pure Entertainment, USA’s Nashville DJ Truck 2.0, a new rendition of the
famed, “best of the best” Nashville DJ Truck noted by the Scene.
For more information, call Pure Entertainment, USA, at 615.546.8248, email
nashvilledjtruck@gmail.com or go to www.pureentertainmentusa.com.
###
About Pure Entertainment USA
Pure Entertainment USA is a premiere entertainment solution provider delivering a
network of DJs that represent over 25 years of experience. The company provides
lights, music, sound, photo booths, silent headphones and Bubble Balls for venues
and celebratory events including, but not limited to weddings, proms, dances, block
parties and corporate parties.
In the Summer of 2017, Pure launched the Nashville DJ Truck to service the
Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky area. The truck is Pure’s first mobile live and
silent DJ trucks that acts as a moving billboard and pinging station for advertisers
and sponsors