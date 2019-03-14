Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum Launches “Teen Team”

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has launched Teen Team, a volunteer program created for teens, by teens ages 13 – 17. Teen Team is specifically designed to provide Middle Tennessee students with the opportunity to volunteer their time while developing professional skills including leadership, collaboration, critical thinking, problem solving, and customer service.

Teen Team volunteers will move through a multi-level volunteer program in which they will assume more duties, and gain experience, responsibility and training. Teen Team members should be willing to commit to two assignments or four hours a month.

Middle Tennessee teens who join the program will gain: Real-world work experience at one of the most visited museums in the United States; School credit for community service; Invitations to special recognition and teen social events; Complimentary museum passes for family or friends; Free admission to the museum.

Interested students are invited to attend a 30-minute information session where they can meet with museum staff to learn more about the program. Sessions are scheduled for March 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Students can go to www.countrymusichalloffame.org to register and learn more.