NMAAM Announces New Co-chairs

NASHVILLE, TN — The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) has announced three new co-chairs, who will lead fundraising efforts for the museum’s Legends Society. The chairs will be Eddie George, former NFL running back for the Tennessee Titans, Shan Foster, former professional NBA player and shooting guard for Vanderbilt University, and Vince Gill, Grammy Award-winning country music singer.

The role of the chairs is to help NMAAM fundraise through the museum membership campaign taking place through 2020, help make local and national connections, and host events related to the Legends Society.

George, Foster and Gill were formally introduced as co-chairs of the Legends Society during a NMAAM reception Tuesday, Oct. 22.

“The support of this distinguished group is critical to NMAAM’s efforts to ensure robust programming and educational exhibitions,” NMAAM CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said. “Eddie, Shan and Vince along with all of the members of the Legends Society will inspire others through their generosity and play a vital role in the life of the museum.”

Memberships to the Legends Society are now available, and you can find out more information by contacting Kara Duke, Assistant Director of Development for NMAAM, at kduke@nmaam.org.

The National Museum of African American Music, set to open in early 2020, will be the only museum dedicated solely to preserving African American music traditions and celebrating the influence African Americans have had on music. Based in Nashville, Tenn., the museum will share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring musical heroes of the past into the present.

