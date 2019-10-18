‘Once on This Island’ announces $25 digital lottery for all performances Oct. 15-20 at TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Once on This Island announces a $25 digital lottery for limited

tickets for all performances of its engagement at TPAC’s Jackson Hall Oct. 15-20.

The digital lottery, available via the TPAC Concierge App, will begin accepting entries

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day prior to the first performance and will continue on a

rolling basis for every performance throughout the engagement.

Winners will be notified directly after the lottery closing time and will have 60 minutes to

accept and purchase the tickets. Information on the digital lottery is available at

https://www.tpac.org/events-tickets/ticketing-info/broadwaylottery/

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the

name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are

subject to availability.

Written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen

Flaherty (music), Once on This Island is based on the novel “My Love, My Love” by

Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael

Starobin, who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

Once on This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

This new production is led by two-time Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden

(“Spring Awakening” revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC’s

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live”). The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (scenic

designer), Clint Ramos (costume designer), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer

(lighting designers), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), John Bertles/Bash the Trash

(unusual instruments), Cookie Jordan (hair/wig and makeup designer), Chris Fenwick

(music supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (music director), David Perlow (associate director),

Nikki M. James (assistant director), Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer) and Telsey

+ Co / Craig Burns, CSA (casting agent).

For more information, visit onceonthisisland.com, or find the show on Instagram, Twitter

and Facebook.