Bounce to Present World Television Premiere of New Original Movie The Nomads On MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Bounce will present the world television premiere of The Nomads — based-on-a-true story about a female African-American teacher who joins forces with a male Caucasian colleague to develop a men’s rugby team in an inner-city school in North Philadelphia — on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Watch promo ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —will present the world television premiere of— based-on-a-true story about a female African-American teacher who joins forces with a male Caucasian colleague to develop a men’s rugby team in an inner-city school in North Philadelphia — on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Watch promo here

Tika Sumpter ( Mixed-ish, The Haves and the Have Nots ) stars as English teacher Cassey “Mac” McNamara who relocates and takes on – with pepper spray in hand – a new role teaching American History at North Philadelphia’s Whitman High School, after a billion-dollar budget deficit closes 20 schools. Metal detectors and morning frisks are a rude awakening for Mac. Even more surprising is the connection she makes with fellow transfer, science-now-math teacher Mark Nolin, played by Tate Donovan ( The Man in the High Castle, Damages). The two realize a shared passion for rugby and set out to create Whitman’s first rugby team. Turning the most vocal, at-risk, and troubled students into an organized rugby squad proves fruitless at first. But with perseverance – and a few laughs along the way – Mac and Mark begin to see changes in the ragtag group of players… until a tragic event threatens everything they’ve worked towards.

The Nomads also features Khalil McMillan ( The Blacklist ), Christopher Mann ( Creed II ), Vladimir Versailles ( Sunset Park ), Devon Ray ( The Probe ) , Maria Mindelle ( Life in Pieces ) and Thomas Pierce ( Asunder The Series ) and rapper Raekwon.

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku ® , on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via . Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). BounceTV.com . Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).