TV One Named Among Top Companies for People of Color

SILVER SPRING, MD — TV One was recently named one of the Top Companies of 2019 for People of Color by the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), the premiere organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusions in the communications industry.

As announced by NAMIC, TV One was among the top five programmers and is recognized as a leader in fostering diversity and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. The findings were gleaned from the 2019 NAMIC AIM Report which ranked the top five operators and top five programmers.

“It is an honor for TV One to be recognized by NAMIC as a leading company for diversity,” said TV One General Manager Michelle Rice. “We strongly believe diversity and inclusion are key business imperatives that cultivate a positive work environment for our employees to thrive. We will continue to invest and employ programs and strategies to retain and recruit both a dynamic and diverse workforce.”

Other top programmers ranked by NAMIC include AMC Networks, CBS Corporation, NBCUniversal and Revolt Media & TV; top operators include Altice USA, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications and Mediacom Communications Corporation.

“Building a diverse talent pool not only is the right thing to do, but also is essential for driving bottom-line results,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “These 10 companies are leading the way in adopting successful diversity and inclusion strategies that ensure we embrace differences and more accurately reflect the representation of our industry stakeholders as well as today’s workforce.”

Funded by the Walter Kaitz Foundation and conducted by Mercer, the survey captured organizational workforce demographics, diversity practices, non-traditional employee benefits, and other indicators of corporate commitment to diversity and inclusion. The survey also gathered information that enabled the creation of industry-wide Internal Labor Market (ILM) maps showing the workforce dynamics – hires, promotions, and exits – of people of color in the industry. Data is being used to determine the steps the industry needs to take over the next five years to recruit and retain diverse talent.

Twenty-one organizations participated in the survey, which represents an estimated 75.5 percent of the cable and communications industry’s workforce.

The full report is available at http://namic.com.