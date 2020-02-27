Vickie Yates Enters the Silver Circle 2020

NASHVILLE, TN — Vicki Yates brings Channel 5’s news every night at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nashville SMSA benefits from more than three decades of experience and award-winning reporting.

Vicki also co-hosts the annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon benefiting Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, a testament to her community involvement on and off the air. Vicki’s career began in Detroit, Michigan while she was a student at Michigan State University. She began as a freelance reporter, working for one of the oldest African American newspapers in America – the Michigan Chronicle. While a junior at the University, Vickie was hired to work at WJIM-TV as a news reporter and her assignments included the crime beat. At WMJC Radio, Detroit, Vicki began working as a reporter, promoted to Assistant News Director, and later became Public Affairs Director. Her responsibilities included six daily newscasts and two weekly public service programs.From there, Vicki went on to work as a news writer, reporter, and producer at two other stations in Michigan and Ohio.She was hired in an anchor/news reporter position at WKRC-TV in Cincinnati. With her influence, she helped make the noon newscast number one in the market. Before joining the NewsChannel 5 team, Vicki anchored and reported at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for five years.Vicki has won six Emmy awards including her work as reporter, writer, and producer of the mini-documentary, “Bundles of Joy.” She won another Emmy in 1996 for a special program about the life of Wilma Rudolph, her third in 2004, and her fourth in 2006 for her weekly segments of “School Patrol.” Vicki went on to receive a special honor at this year’s Midsouth Regional Emmys. In 2011, Vicki interview President Barack Obama in the White House. The prestigious 34th annual Midsouth Regional Emmys inducted Vickie Yates into the 2020 Silver Circle.