Lelan Statom Named “Father of The Year”

NASHVILLE, TN — Lelan A. Statom has been voted Father of The Year by the Nashville, Tennessee Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated as part of its International Fatherhood Initiatives Program.

The award honors men who have made their families a priority while balancing demanding careers and community involvement, and will be presented Saturday, June 15th at the 4th Annual Black Fatherhood Prayer Breakfast which will be held at the Z. Alexander Looby Center located at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The Prayer Breakfast is a casual family affair and will include a full meal, sports physicals for student athletes, and basic health screening for adults.

People of all backgrounds are called upon to participate in support of strong families.

This event is entirely free of charge.