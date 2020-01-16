U.S. Rep. Lee and Rev. Dr. Oden Unite in Marriage

By Cora Jackson-Fossett

Religion Editor/Las

The Rev. Dr. Clyde W. Oden and U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee united in holy matrimony during a ceremony on Dec. 31.

Oden, who retired in 2019 as pastor of Bethel AME Church in Oxnard, served many years as the pastor of Bryant Temple AME Church in L.A. and was a former CEO/president of United Health Care. He was widowed in 2016.

Lee has served 11 terms representing Oakland and the East Bay in the House of Representatives. She wrote on Twitter, “I look forward to welcoming Clyde to the East Bay community and introducing him to you as my kind and loving husband.”