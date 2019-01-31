Area TriStar Health Hospitals to Celebrate National Wear Red Day in a Special Way

NASHVILLE, TN — Newborns will receive special red receiving blanket to raise awareness about women’s heart health.

Who: Newborns at area TriStar Health hospitals including, TriStar Centennial, TriStar Horizon, TriStar Hendersonville, TriStar StoneCrest and TriStar Summit

What: Newborns to receive special red receiving blanket to help raise awareness about women’s heart health in recognition of National Wear Red Day.

Where: TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital

2221 Murphy Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203

TriStar Horizon Medical Center

111 Highway 70 East, Dickson, TN 37055

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

355 New Shackle Island Rd,

Hendersonville, TN 37075

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center

200 StoneCrest Boulevard, Smyrna, TN 37167

TriStar Summit Medical Center

5655 Frist Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076

When: Friday, February 1, 2019

Why: Why Go Red? In the U.S., cardiovascular disease claims the life of approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. That’s why TriStar Health is joining the Go Red For Women movement to support educational programs designed to increase awareness of the effects of heart disease and help fund critical research about cardiovascular health. On Friday, February 1, area TriStar Health hospitals will celebrate National Wear Red Day® in a very special way. All newborns will receive a special red receiving blanket instead of the traditional blue, pink and white striped version. The goal is to honor the women in these babies’ lives – their moms, sisters, grandmothers or aunts – who could be or have been affected by heart disease.

