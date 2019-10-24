Health Care Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2019

By Haley Charlton

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Jonathon Perlin, Richard Miller, Clara Elam, widow of Dr. Lloyd Elam was awarded, Morris Flexner, father John Flexner was awarded, Dr. David Barton, Dr. Mary Bufwack and Dr. Nancy-Ann Deparle were inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon at Belmont University on October 15, 2019.

The Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame inducted its 2019 class, made up of seven health care legends from across the state, at a luncheon and ceremony in Belmont’s Curb Event Center today. Hosted by John Seigenthaler, Jr., a partner at DVL Seigenthaler, a Finn Partners Company, the Hall of Fame seeks to recognize and honor the pioneers and current leaders that have formed Tennessee’s health and health care community and encourage future generations of health care professionals.

Created by Belmont University and Belmont’s McWhorter Society with the support of the Nashville Health Care Council, a Founding Partner, this year’s inductees include:

• Dr. David Barton and Dr. John M. Flexner: Two visionaries who contributed to changing the process of providing care for dying patients and their families in the U.S. through their founding of Alive Hospice

• Dr. Mary Bufwack: Former CEO of Neighborhood Health, a daring and creative leader and mentor who was instrumental in the development and support of systems of comprehensive primary care services to the medically underserved populations in Middle Tennessee

• Ms. Nancy-Ann DeParle: An impactful leader in the health care industry serving in two White House administrations leading to the development and successful passage of the Affordable Care Act

• Dr. Lloyd C. Elam: A prominent teacher and education leader at Meharry Medical College responsible for a long career of promoting psychiatric health

• Mr. Richard (Dick) L. Miller: Chairman and CEO of the architectural firm Earl Swensson Associates who guided the small local firm with 10 employees to one of the top-ranking health care designers in the country

• Dr. Jonathan B. Perlin: Chief Medical Officer and President of Clinical Services at HCA Healthcare where he transformed the clinical enterprise, developed a clinical leadership structure and built a clinical data warehouse

But this year’s event didn’t simply announce the induction of these impressive health care pioneers. Seigenthaler announced that monies raised through the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame have surpassed the $1.2 million mark since the event’s inception. Coupled with other McWhorter Society fundraising efforts, this brings the total amount raised for McWhorter Society Endowed Scholarships to $3.6 million.

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said, “I am grateful for Belmont’s placement in Tennessee—a state widely recognized as a central hub for health care in the U.S. As an institution of higher learning offering programs in nursing, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy, social work, health care business administration and law, Belmont is committed to equipping students to skillfully and confidently meet the challenges they will face in the ever-changing health care arena. We are deeply grateful for these leaders who have set such inspiring examples for our students and other health care providers.”