Mayor Briley to Speak at Grand Opening of Mental Health Cooperative Crisis Treatment Center

Mayor David Briley will speak at the grand opening celebration of the Mental Health Cooperative (MHC) Crisis Treatment Center onTuesday, Jan. 29, at 10:00 a.m.

In collaboration with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), the MHC will open its state-of-the-art Crisis Treatment Center on Feb. 2, 2019.

The new facility will offer 24/7 immediate, comprehensive and compassionate treatment for adults and children experiencing mental health crises, many who turn to law enforcement for help due to lack of other options.

Mayor Briley will be joined in making remarks by Pam Womack, CEO and founder, MHC, Amanda Bracht, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services, MHC, Michael Kirshner, Vice President of Business Development, MHC, and Marie Williams, TDMHSAS Commissioner.

Leaders from the mental health system, psychiatric hospitals, law enforcement, appropriate community agencies and emergency departments will also be present.

Who:

Mayor David Briley

Pam Womack, CEO and founder, MHC

Amanda Bracht, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services, MHC

Michael Kirshner, Vice President of Business Development, MHC

Marie Williams, TDMHSAS Commissioner

What: Grand opening celebration and tour

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29

10:00 a.m.

Where: MHC Crisis Treatment Center

250 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN 37228