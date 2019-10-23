SUSAN G. KOMEN SENIOR DIRECTOR TO DISCUSS

AFRICAN-AMERICAN HEALTH EQUITY INITIATIVE AT

SEVENTH ANNUAL WILLIAMS MEMORIAL BREAST CANCER LECTURE

The Pamela C. Williams, M.D. Memorial Breast Cancer Lecture

is sponsored by The Center for Women’s Health Research

at Meharry Medical College

WHAT:

Meharry Medical College, in partnership with the Meharry Vanderbilt Alliance and the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry, will sponsor the Seventh Annual Pamela C. Williams, M.D. Memorial Breast Cancer Lecture with featured speaker Kim Johnson, M.D., senior director of the African-American Health Equity Initiative at Susan G. Koman. Dr. Johnson will discuss factors that contribute to breast cancer disparities among African-American women and the anticipated impact of its $27 million African-American Health Equity Initiative.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 24, 2019 • 11 a.m.

WHERE:

The Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education • 1011 21st Avenue North on the campus of Meharry Medical College • Nashville, Tennessee 37208