SUSAN G. KOMEN SENIOR DIRECTOR TO DISCUSS
AFRICAN-AMERICAN HEALTH EQUITY INITIATIVE AT
SEVENTH ANNUAL WILLIAMS MEMORIAL BREAST CANCER LECTURE
The Pamela C. Williams, M.D. Memorial Breast Cancer Lecture
is sponsored by The Center for Women’s Health Research
at Meharry Medical College
WHAT:
Meharry Medical College, in partnership with the Meharry Vanderbilt Alliance and the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry, will sponsor the Seventh Annual Pamela C. Williams, M.D. Memorial Breast Cancer Lecture with featured speaker Kim Johnson, M.D., senior director of the African-American Health Equity Initiative at Susan G. Koman. Dr. Johnson will discuss factors that contribute to breast cancer disparities among African-American women and the anticipated impact of its $27 million African-American Health Equity Initiative.
WHEN:
Thursday, October 24, 2019 • 11 a.m.
WHERE:
The Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education • 1011 21st Avenue North on the campus of Meharry Medical College • Nashville, Tennessee 37208
