Tristar Health Hospitals to Add 75 Secure, Web-streaming Cameras to Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUS)

NICVIEW cameras allow families to remain connected with their newborn via a real-time video stream on a secure, password protected feed from within the hospitals’ Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Brentwood, Tenn. (January 7, 2019) — TriStar Health is adding 75 NICVIEW web streaming cameras to the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) at five of its Nashville-area hospitals, which include TriStar Centennial, TriStar StoneCrest, TriStar Summit, TriStar Hendersonville and TriStar Horizon medical centers.

Each NICVIEW camera will be mounted on the wall near the infant’s bed and will allow families to view their babies 24/7 through a password protected livestream.

“NICVIEW cameras will give families the opportunity to connect with their infant and feel close to them no matter where they are” said Heather J. Rohan, President of TriStar Health. “The installation of these cameras will provide a more personalized approach to medicine and ensure the best possible experience for our patients and their families.”

TriStar’s NICUs treat newborns who need additional care in their first days, weeks or months of life due to premature birth or complications that arise after delivery. TriStar Health also offers neonatal transport services, allowing critically-ill newborns throughout Middle Tennessee convenient access to the highly-specialized care offered at TriStar hospitals.

Many NICU families travel long distances from their homes which may limit the amount of time they can spend with their newborns. The new NICVIEW cameras are especially important for those families, allowing them to stay connected and close to their child.

Brooke and Dakota Smith are one such example as their newborn, Isabella, was a NICU patient at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial. The family is from Clarksville, Tenn., where Dakota serves in the military and is based at Fort Campbell.

“There are few things harder than being away from my baby girl, especially while she was in the hospital. But with the demands of work and life, and the responsibility I have as a member of our nation’s armed forces, it was necessary for me to return to my post,” said Dakota Smith. “The NICVIEW camera has been incredible for our family. I love watching our baby girl, and knowing that she is doing OK even when I’m not there. This technology has helped us feel closer to Isabella, and provided peace of mind during this challenging time.”

Completion of the installation of all 75 NICVIEW cameras at area TriStar hospitals are expected by the end of January 2019. For more information about TriStar’s NICU facilities, as well as information about labor and delivery services, please visit TriStarHealth.com.

For more information, please contact Joe Hagan, AVP of PR & Communications at TriStar Health, at 615.500.6060 or joe.hagan@hcahealthcare.com.