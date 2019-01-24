Wilkins Named Vice President for Health Equity

By Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN —Consuelo Wilkins, MD, MSCI, associate professor of Medicine and executive director of the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance, has been named to a new position of Vice President for Health Equity at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Associate Dean for Health Equity with the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

The Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance will continue to report to Wilkins.

Wilkins will be responsible for the Office of Health Equity and will connect existing community health and health equity initiatives while scaling system-wide efforts to identify and address disparities in health.

Wilkins’ expertise on how socioeconomic disparities impact health will be an asset as VUMC and VUSM reach beyond the Vanderbilt campus to partner with community organizations and pursue new opportunities to advance research and change clinical practice.

“Through Dr. Wilkins’ vision and leadership, the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance has flourished, and she has become the Medical Center’s leader in health equity and community health — both are areas of great importance to the future of Vanderbilt and the people it serves,” said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer for VUMC, and Dean of VUSM.

Wilkins earned a BS in Microbiology and an MD from Howard University. She completed residency training in internal medicine at Duke University Medical Center and a geriatric medicine fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and

a Master of Science in Clinical Investigation from Washington University School of Medicine.