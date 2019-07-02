Beach fun in Myrtle Beach, SC

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

Looking for an activity filled beach getaway? Consider Myrtle Beach, SC where there are plenty of options for all ages. Whether beach relaxation, watersports or sightseeing, the entire family will enjoy this coastal destination.

Where to stay

Recommended place of stay is the Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard. Tower Two, located on the beach, offers balcony views of the Atlantic. Wake up each morning to beachside calm and take a stroll with a coffee in hand. The resort offers an abundance of beachside activities including fishing, kayaking, parasailing and more. Or take advantage of the nearby shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of the resort. The whole family will be entertained at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk as golfers can tee off at Myrtlewood Golf Club or World Tour Golf Links.

Club Wyndham offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom resort suites and accommodates four to ten guests and range from 780 to 1,120 square feet. Suites feature one king bed in the master, one king or two full beds in the guest rooms and a queen sleeper sofa in the living area. It is extremely comfortable with the privacy of separate bedrooms, the economy of a fully equipped kitchen and a washer/dryer in each suite. Gather together for a home prepared seafood dinner and sip an after dinner drink while taking in the views from the balcony.

Activities

One of the best ways to absorb the natural surroundings is via kayak. Check out the Glass Bottom Kayak Tours for choice of excursion. Guests can enjoy a guided tour leading to a secluded island through the Private Island Kayak & Shelling Tour

For a change of pace, enjoy a wildlife encounter at Barefoot Landing on the Waterway. Hold a tiger cub, a gibbon and more at T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station. It is truly a memorable experience.