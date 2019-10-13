Dollywood delivers fall family fun with Harvest Festival

A must see which will entertain the entire family is the Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Dollywood. Guests are awestruck by the intricate pumpkin carvings and fall themed art adorning the walkways.
The Plaza at Wilderness Pass boasts of a 40 ft. tall pumpkin tree consisting of an assortment of carved pumpkins.
As dusk approaches, the lights come on as guests jam to the music throughout the park. USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards named it the country’s Best Theme Park Halloween Event The 2019.
Recently opened Wildwood Grove offers new attractions around The Wildwood Tree.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival runs now – Nov. 2(closed Tuesday, Oct. 22 & Tuesday, Oct. 29) with park operating hours each day from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., providing guests more time to enjoy harvest time in the Smokies.
Dollywood celebrates Smoky Mountain crafts all year with the park’s well-known master craftsmen. During the Harvest Festival, however, more than two dozen visiting artisans from across the country provide in-depth demonstrations including woodworking, chainsaw carvings, fiddle-making and more. Guests can find inspirational jewelry, historic handmade games, pottery, hand-painted Christmas ornaments, and even Windsor chairs available for purchase.
