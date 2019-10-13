Dollywood delivers fall family fun with Harvest Festival

A must see which will entertain the entire family is the Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Dollywood. Guests are awestruck by the intricate pumpkin carvings and fall themed art adorning the walkways.

The Plaza at Wilderness Pass boasts of a 40 ft. tall pumpkin tree consisting of an assortment of carved pumpkins.

As dusk approaches, the lights come on as guests jam to the music throughout the park. USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards named it the country’s Best Theme Park Halloween Event The 2019.