Meharry Students Offer Free Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinics in October

The community is invited to get free flu shots during two events in October hosted by the student volunteers at Meharry Medical College’s Salt Wagon Clinic.

On October 3rd, student will set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock United Ministry Church located at 2422 Alameda St. in Nashville. No registration is needed for the event, just drive up to receive your flu shot. Shots are offered to anyone over the age of six months. Parents need to be present to give consent for minors.

The second drive up event will be held October 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi located at 3955 Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

Participants will wear face coverings and observe social distancing during the events.

Salt Wagon Clinic at Meharry is a student-run free clinic under the supervision of faculty physicians at Meharry Medical College. Its mission is to address health care disparities within the Nashville community by providing free, high-quality care to Nashville’s underserved populations. It also serves as a clinical skills training ground for students enrolled in medical or dental school.