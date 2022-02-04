Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–

Meharry Medical College is hosting a dental care event for more than 40 students ages 13-18-years-old from the LEAD Cameron School Friday, February 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Curated by the Meharry Pediatric Dentistry Student PEDO Club, the Meharry BRIDGE to Success Program and the Meharry School of Dentistry, more than 200 Meharry dental students will be performing operative procedures supervised by Meharry faculty including fillings, extractions and crowns.

Many of those students attending are new Nashvillians from Latin American and Middle Eastern countries. The event aims to increase community awareness regarding the significance of oral health in Nashville by providing dental care to the youth. Additionally, of Meharry dental students, 25% indicate that they want to practice pediatric dentistry when they graduate.

Additional event happenings include:

Meharry Dentistry Students and Meharry Dentistry Faculty Members on site to provide dental procedures to students from the LEAD Cameron School.

Meharry Organizations (GKAS, Student PEDO Club, Meharry BRIDGE) to share educational information regarding oral health.

Interpreters on site to offer translation between Meharry Students/Staff and families of the students being serviced if needed.

The Nashville Sounds mascot, Booster, will be on site between 1-1:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Meharry School of Dentistry pediatrics clinic at 1801 Meharry Boulevard Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, contact Dr. Ruth Bol, Chair and Assistant Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at Meharry: 951.234.4319 mobile, or by email at rbol@mmc.edu.