Mobile World Congress Names Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra As ‘Best Smartphone’

SEOUL, South Korea — The Mobile World Congress said smartphone maker Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G won the Best Smartphone award at the Mobile World Congress 2021 held in Barcelona, Spain.

“The winner of the Best Smartphone Award is Samsung Mobile for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Congratulations,” the organization said in a tweet .

The Mobile World Congress is an annual trade fair for smartphones organized for technology enthusiasts.

Each year, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association ( GSMA ) holds the ‘Global Mobile Awards’ to select outstanding innovations and announces the best products.

The GSMA is an industry body that represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide. The organization has more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the mobile ecosystem, including software firms, device makers, and internet companies.

Samsung Electronics said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the first device in the S series to have features that support its S Pento to help increase productivity for users.

“We are honored to have been recognized in such a competitive category at this year’s GLOMO awards,” Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing at Samsung’s Mobile Communications unit, said .

“Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future. As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe,” Choi said.

The judges at the Mobile World Congress said the smartphone was the “best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was launched in January this year and currently retails for $399.99 for its 6.8-inch display. The smartphone has a differentiated design with a ‘contour cut’ design that connects the smartphone body, metal frame, and backup cameras smoothly.

In the ‘Best Smartphone’ category, ‘Galaxy S20 FE’ was also nominated along with ‘Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’. ‘Galaxy S20 FE’ has a smooth display and AI-based camera for better Galaxy experiences.

Last month, Samsung’s Micro LED television won the product of the year in the 2021 Inavate Inavation Awards in the UK.

“The ultra-large, next-generation TV display boasts a processer powerful enough to live up to its display capabilities, sharing stunning 4K HDR content optimized for each scene,” the company said .

At the Mobile World Congress, Vodaphone’s Global Positioning System, Curve, won the Best Connected Consumer device award.

