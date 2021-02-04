Molecular Biologist Alcendor Adcovates Meharry, Vanderbilt Clinical COVID-19 Trials

By Ashley Benkarski

NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College and Vanderbilt University are providing clinical trials through the Pass It On program for a possible treatment for COVID-19 using convalescent plasma.

The study is being conducted by Dr. Todd Rice, MD at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood containing proteins that help fight infections. Plasma can be collected from individuals who contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and those antibodies may be effective at treating patients hospitalized with the virus.

“Pass It On stands for the Passive Immunity Trial for Our Nation- the full name of this clinical trial,” said Meharry’s Dr. Donald Alcendor. “The name implies that immunity, or the ability to successfully fight COVID-19 through antibodies, can be passed from one person to another.”

Dr. Alcendor is a molecular virologist who worked on the development of antiviral therapy for the Zika virus in 2016 and was asked by Dr. James Hildreth, President of Meharry Medical College, to develop a reagent for the SAR-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. His work is separate from the Pass It On treatment.

Made possible through a $1 million donation from Dolly Parton, the trial began at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a small number of enrollees. Increased federal funding has resulted in an expansion to over 20 sites nationwide, with researchers hoping to reach a goal of 50 sites to enroll 1,000 participants. For a list of sites visit the study website at www.passitonstudy.org.

There is a focused effort to include patients from diverse backgrounds, but enrollment of minority groups in clinical trials is historically low. Numbers reflect that 40 percent of participants are from racial or ethnic minority groups, with about 20 percent identifying as Black or African American.

Dr. Alcendor expressed concern about mixed-status, multigenerational households afraid to seek tests and treatment because they’re worried about giving out any personal information. The Latinx community is particularly underserved, he said. The study’s website allows users to toggle between English, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic and features culturally relevant and sensitive information, said Vanderbilt Research Consultant Sarah Cook.

“As researchers, our focus is on identifying ways to prevent and treat COVID-19, but we cannot do that without research participation. Participating in this trial is critical and will help researchers potentially identify a treatment for COVID-19,” Dr. Alcendor said.

The program needs participants in the trial and can be assured there are safeguards in place for negative effects as well as privacy protection, Dr. Alcendor said. While rare, there may be minor risks for participants mainly associated with receiving convalescent plasma and can include fever, rash, hives and headache. Patients will be regularly monitored while they are hospitalized.

Personal information of patients will only be available to the research team and patients are protected under a Certificate Of Confidentiality, meaning that the study team won’t release that information even if requested for legal reasons.

There’s no cost to participate in the trial. Eligibility requirements are that the person must be over 18 and currently receiving treatment at a participating facility.

Dr. Alcendor said he was fascinated by the abilities of viruses and wanted to pursue a career that would allow him to research ways to understand and fight them. His inspiration to “continue to contribute to the development of innovative therapies against viruses that represent unmet clinical needs” is ongoing and he credits Dr. Hildreth, who he first met at UC Davis/Johns Hopkins while working in adjacent labs, as his greatest professional mentor. “He gave me a solid opportunity to succeed and he watched over my success,” he said.

Because the study is using convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized patients, there’s an increased need for plasma donations from people who have recovered from the virus residing in the Nashville area. To become a plasma donor contact the Vanderbilt Coordinating Center at 615-343-8010 or visit https://passitonstudy.org/become-a-plasma-donor/.

You can follow Pass It On’s social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.