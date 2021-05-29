MTSU Veterans Memorial Open To The Public During Holiday Weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The MTSU Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building will be open to the public at any time during the Memorial Day weekend.

Hilary Miller, director of the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, invites anyone interested “to stop by and visit this beautiful memorial site on campus, and leave flags, note cards or flowers.”

The memorial, dedicated in 2009, was built “to preserve the memory of MTSU’s tradition of military service, build a physical monument to honor their contribution to our country, and inspire a spirit of service to future generations of ‘Blue Raiders.’”

Located at 628 Alma Mater Drive, just off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, the site includes a granite and brick memorial listing the names of fallen military alumni as well as other MTSU-affiliated fallen soldiers, alumni veterans and military-connected organizations and supporters.

To find parking, go here. To learn more about the memorial, visit here.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring and mourning military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

No formal program is planned, said Miller, who will place a special wreath from Rion’s Flowers, Coffee & Gifts at the site sometime after noon Friday, May 28.

“This is one of my favorite places,” Miller said of the memorial site. “I encourage people to come out. … We truly want this to be a place where we’re remembering our fallen.”

Miller added that the if anyone has updates or additions to the Daniels Center’s “Roll of Honor” to contact her at [email protected]

To view video of Miller inviting the public to come and spend time at the memorial site, go here.

To learn more about the Daniels Center, home to more than 1,000 student veterans and family members, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/military/ or call 615-904-8347. The center is located in Rooms 124 and 316 in Keathley University Center.